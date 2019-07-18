Tearo , Allred C., - 96, of Pennsauken, Passed on 7/6/19. Service is Saturday 10 am at Mt. Zion, C.O.G.I.C., 419 North Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, NJ. View 9am-10am. Int at Sunset Mem Park. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
