Techner, Simon "Sy", - of Brigantine, passed away on January 11th. Born in pre-war Paris, France, Sy was about eight when he was affected by the war. His father was deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau where he passed. Sy was hidden away in a monastery in France, while his mother and grandparents hid in southwestern France. He was reunited with his family after the war and came to the United States in 1948. He was thirteen years old and his grandmother's brother, Alex Fisher of Atlantic City, sponsored the family. Sy graduated Atlantic City High School and attended NYU. He opened an upholstery business and taught upholstering at Vo-Tech and Mainland High School, where he worked until his retirement. Sy was a black belt in karate, earning him the prestigious title of Sensei and loved to help others and animals. Sy was predeceased by his former wife, Eileen Bean and companion of 35 years, Beverly Bell. He is survived by his daughters, Mindy (Dennis) Haney and Michelle (Steve) Wynne and grandchildren, Eric, Emily, DJ, Adam, and Matthew. Graveside services will be held, Today, Sunday January 13 at 12 noon at Ahavas Abraham Cemetery, located within the Beth Israel Cemetery, in Egg Harbor Township. The family asks that contributions in his memory may be to Jewish Family Services of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, 607 N Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402, www.jfsatlantic.org. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.