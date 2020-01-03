Tedesco, Deborah (nee DelConte), - 57, of Salem, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Cape May Court House, Deborah has been a lifelong area resident working as a manager at the Ocean City McDonald's for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandson Aiden, and enjoyed gardening. She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond, and parents Joyce and Pasquale DelConte. Deborah is survived by her daughter Megan Tedesco (Mike Radziemski), grandson Aiden Radziemski, and brothers Dave (Kathy) DelConte and Pat (Chris) DelConte. A Celebration of Life for Deborah will be held from 10am 12 noon on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May. Interment will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
