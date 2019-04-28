Tell, Jr., James, - 42, of Hammonton, NJ, passed away suddenly Wednesday April 24th, 2019. Born in Somers Point, NJ, he is a lifelong resident of Hammonton and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1995. He worked for Al's Exteriors in Ocean View, NJ. James enjoyed his father's cooking, fine food and spending time with his family and friends at Winding River Camp Ground. James is predeceased by his father James Tell, Sr. and his sister Lynda. He is survived by his loving mother Carol Tell (nee Horsey), brother Jeff Tell, and sisters, Kathy Tell, Debbie Tell (Rosemarie) and Margie DiGuglielmo (Joe). James will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday May 1st, from 2:00pm 4:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ with services following at 4:00pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pyramid Healthcare, Hammonton, 600 South White Horse Pike, Hammonton, NJ 08037.
