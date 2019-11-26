Tennant-Dunmore, Micah Samuel, - 10, of Atlantic City, passed away on November 20, 2019, at Cooper University Medical Center, Camden. Micah was born September 9, 2009, in Galloway, NJ to Angela Tennant and Samuel Dunmore, Jr. He attended Uptown Complex Elementary School. During Micah's brief years on earth, he enjoyed hanging out with his Mom and siblings; and playing football for the Atlantic City Dolphins. As a toddler, Micah spent many hours watching his Uncle Anthony practice DJing. Micah went on to learn the skills needed and soon became known as "DJ Dew". He would DJ during family events and his own birthday parties. Micah's bright smile and huge personality made it easy for anyone to fall in love with him. He was an extraordinary kid who will be greatly missed. Micah's precious memories will be remembered and cherished by: his parents; stepfather, Broderick Loftin; siblings, Malachi and Machiah Tennant, Jayvon, Jahsier and Jasminah Dunmore; maternal grandparent, Carolyn Tennant and Anthony McQueen, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Felicia Wilson and Samuel Dunmore, Sr.; great-grandparents, Helen "MomMom" Tennant, who Micah loved dearly, Peggy McQueen and Willa Dunmore; special aunt & godmother, Monica Tennant; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, November 30, 2019, New Shiloh Baptist Church, 701 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

