Tepper, Richard E., - 84, of Boca Raton, FL entered into rest on Friday, August 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the loving son of Samuel and Kathryn (Jeffries) Tepper. Richard was an auto dealer and fleet leaser all throughout his career. He was well known for having a massive affinity for cars, he loved his work. Richard was a very proud member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and was an avid pop art collector and video gamer. Richard will be missed and fondly remembered by his daughter; Roberta (George Buchel) Tepper, granddaughter; Alyson (Morgan Smith) Tepper Ortiz, Step-grandsons; Anthony Buchel, Nicholas Buchel, brothers; Rodney (Lorraine) Tepper, Martin (Connie) Tepper and his beloved nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Richard's Life Celebration Graveside Service on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 11:30 am at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234. Please omit flowers donations may be made in Richards's memory to a charity of one's choice. To pay respects, leave condolences or share memories of Richard please visit www.keatesplum.com. Services entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.

