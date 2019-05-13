Terragrossa (nee Nace), Annamarie, - 85, of Ventnor, passed away Saturday morning, May 11, 2019, at 8 am. She was born January 4, 1934, in Philadelphia, PA. Annamarie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Terragrossa. Annamarie is survived by three children, Joseph (Margaret), Denise (Rick), and Melanie (Harvey), six grandchildren, Frank, Lauran (Nik), Sydney, Michael, Kristofer and Nicholas, and two great-grandchildren, Anna and Ben. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15th beginning at 1 pm, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood, N.J. followed by a memorial service beginning at 2 pm. Burial will be private. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

