Terragrossa (nee Nace), Annamarie, - 85, of Ventnor, passed away Saturday morning, May 11, 2019, at 8 am. She was born January 4, 1934, in Philadelphia, PA. Annamarie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Terragrossa. Annamarie is survived by three children, Joseph (Margaret), Denise (Rick), and Melanie (Harvey), six grandchildren, Frank, Lauran (Nik), Sydney, Michael, Kristofer and Nicholas, and two great-grandchildren, Anna and Ben. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15th beginning at 1 pm, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood, N.J. followed by a memorial service beginning at 2 pm. Burial will be private. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.