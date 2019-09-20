Terruso, Jr., Mario Paul, - 41, of Mays Landing, died tragically on Monday, September 16, 2019. Mario was born on February 26, 1978 in Vineland, NJ. Mario grew up on Cherry Lane in the Weymouth section of Hamilton Township. He graduated Oakcrest High School, Class of 1996, and Atlantic County VoTech's Culinary Baking program. He also attended Atlantic County VoTech where he completed the Cisco Program in computers. He joined the Painters Union and reached the position of Journeyman Painter/Wallpaper hanger which he loved doing. He was a member of the District Council 16 in Las Vegas. Mario enjoyed fishing, watching football, and knew the history channel by heart. He loved spending time with his family and friends, but his children were his life. Mario is survived by his parents Mario Paul Terruso, Sr. and Linda (Corliss) Terruso; his loving children: Nico Terruso, Giavonna Terruso-Emmons, Natalia Terruso, and Sophia Terruso. He is also survived by his brother Jason Terruso (Jessica) and his sister Stephanie (Tony Jr.) Garreffi along with their children Annabelle, Luke, and Trey Terruso and AJ, Madisyn and Cole Garreffi. He also leaves behind his grandparents Dorothy Corliss, Louise Terruso and Paul Terruso. He is predeceased by his grandfather Vernon "Whitey" Corliss, his lifelong friend Anthony Calabrese, his dog Roxy and his cat Whiskers. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his "brothers" Jimmy Lipford and Jason Kaenzig. A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 21st from 6-8 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 8 PM. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Most Popular
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Vice president's nephew, Conway's cousin to marry in Atlantic City
-
Atlantic City 'not a 9-casino market,' Golden Nugget owner says
-
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton girl, 5
-
At least 19 people injured in Wildwood balcony collapse, investigation underway
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.