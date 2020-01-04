Terruso, Marie A. (nee Polo), - 88, of Hammonton, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her residence. Born in Philadelphia to Giacomo and Victoria Polo, she was a resident of Hammonton for 49 years. She was a graduate of John W. Hallahan Catholic High School in Philadelphia. Mrs. Terruso was predeceased by her sisters, Lee Saltsgaver and Rosalie Owens. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Anthony Terruso, Sr.; four sons, Robert Terruso (Lorraine) of Philadelphia, Anthony Terruso, Jr. (Diane) of Mount Laurel, John "Jack" Terruso (Angela) of Sewell and Stephen Michael Terruso of Hammonton; four grandchildren, Mark (Jennifer), David, Alex; Nicholas, her great-grandson, Domenic and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 10:00 am in St. Joseph's RC Church 226 French Street, Hammonton. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. Viewings will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm and again on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 8:30 am - 9:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton. The family requests donations to the National Kidney Foundation Finance Department 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.(www.carnesalefuneralhome.com).

