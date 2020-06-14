Tetzner, Louise Caroline, - 88, of Ocean City, N.J., passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Abington-Jefferson Hospital in Pennsylvania. Caroline, as she was affectionately known by to her family and friends, was born in Philadelphia on October 18, 1931 to the late Henry and Louise (née Reinert) Kraekel. She is survived by her sons: Emil Tetzner (Denise), Richard Tetzner, and John Tetzner (Lori) along with her grandchildren: Shaun, Scott, Derek, Samantha, Jessica and her great grandchildren: Finley, Theo, and Avery. Caroline attended school in Philadelphia where she graduated high school and grew up around one of her family's businesses, Reinert's Candy Store on Germantown Ave. She married Emil A. Tetzner in 1954 and had had 3 sons while living in Philadelphia and Abington, PA. When Caroline was a child, her Grandfather bought a home in Ocean City NJ. She loved spending all her summers in Ocean City with her family. Eventually, Caroline moved to Ocean City in 1972 with her three sons. She did live for short periods of time in Mays Landing and Absecon, NJ after remarrying but moved back to Ocean City. Her favorite activities in Ocean City were swimming and walking at the beach, bike riding with her friends and visiting the many attractions on the boardwalk. She also enjoyed fishing with her sons and brother Emil, reading all sorts of books and playing cards with her friends weekly. Most important, Caroline really looked forward to spending time with her children and grandchildren when they frequently visited Ocean City. Caroline stayed at home to raise her sons until they graduated high school. She then entered the work force for the first time in retail sales. Her last job was at Shriver's Candy Store on the boardwalk where she had great pleasure serving the many tourists and children. She also volunteered as a tour guide at the Ocean City Museum because of her great knowledge of and love for Ocean City. Caroline had a stroke in 2015 forcing her to need home care. After a few years of home care, she required full time supervision due to her physical and mental deterioration and spent her remaining time at Gloria Dei Memory Care at the Park in Hatboro, PA. At this time due to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic, there are no services scheduled at this time. Family services are entrusted under the care of Decker-Givnish, 215-675-2070. Memorial contributions in Caroline's name may be made to the Surfrider Foundation at www.surfrider.org or to the Ocean City NJ Historical Museum, 1735 Simpson Ave. Ocean City, NJ 08226.
