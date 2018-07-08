Texier, Alain Corey, - 81, of Galloway, born March 10, 1937 passed away peacefully on June 29, 2018. Alain, son of the late Hippolyte "Hipp" Burlin Texier and Julia "Elizabeth" Texier of Gloversville, NY is survived by four daughters, Josette E Texier of Turnersville, NJ, Margot A. Texier of Woodbine, NJ, Mary A (Texier) Walsh of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Therese L. Texier of Surfside Beach, SC and one son, Alain C. Texier of Saratoga, NY. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Alain, born in Gloversville, NY, was a 1959 graduate of Leland Powers School of Radio & Theatre, Boston. He was employed as a DJ and sales representative at various radio and television stations in NJ, NY, MD and CA. Alain continued on to entrepreneurial endeavors including operating as an independent Pepperidge Farm distributor for many years in upstate NY and subsequently working in sales in textiles and the health food industry before retiring as an investor in Mountain Lake, NY and Bradenton, FL. Alain loved his children and family and always endeavored in occupations that allowed him to spend quality time with them and expand their horizons. Alain was also a civil war enthusiast and would spend time visiting historic places in regards often taking his children on road trips with him. Alain was an amazing father and man whom lived a life outside the lines of others. Alain also loved gardening, dining out, the beach, tigers and all animals in general continuing to foster his past of raising and training German Shepherds with his beloved Major and Sheba. Alain also loved his dogs, Bo "Beau B. Labradour", Tara and Blue with all his heart whom he is now joined with again - "ALBOTARBLUE". Alain was an eclectic nomad of sorts seeking his own path yet still making time for those around him. Eccentric in his approach to life, nostalgic yet before his time, Alain left an impact on those whom were fortunate to have known him. He shared and instilled his love of life and adventurous spirit in his children whom will remember him fondly and often in the countless memories that he left behind. "The world is a book and those that do not travel live only one page." Funeral services will be private with family. Memorial donations can be made to Save Tigers Now, a global campaign by World Wildlife Fund. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.