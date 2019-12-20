Tharpe, Charles "Junior" "JR", - of Mays Landing, NJ went home to be with the Lord on December 17, 2019, at the age of 77 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by friends and family. Born on November 8, 1942, he was predeceased by his father Walter, mother Mildred, and siblings Rosie, Willard, and Leroy in heaven. He is survived by siblings Stella, Emma, and Bobby; and his beloved children whom he had treasured: daughter Christina "Tina" Tharpe-Ferraro (Alfredo), his son "Charles "Chuck" Tharpe (Stacey) and their mother MarieElena; his daughter Cara Tharpe and her mother Sandi; his beloved grandchildren: Christina, Sophia, Alfredo G., and Francesca Ferraro; many nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law Joann, Lisa, and Brenda. JR was known as the legendary landscaper of Atlantic County. He took pride in his business, JR'S Landscaping & Irrigation for over 50 years along with his infectious smile, sense of humor, and his baby blue eyes. JR will be deeply missed by all of those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Please join us in celebrating JR's life and legacy at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, on December 23, 2019, where a viewing will be held on from 9-11 AM and a service at 11 AM. Burial will be private. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhone.com).

