Theofanopoulos, Aris C., - 79, of Egg Harbor City, went home to be with the Lord on Friday September 6, 2019. Born in Aigion, Greece he was the son of the late Christos and Julia (Kosoulou) Theofanopoulos. He was the devoted husband of Chryssanthi (Petrou) Theofanopoulos whom he was married to for 30 years. Aris was the owner and operator of Casino Pizza and ran various other restaurants in the Atlantic City and Philadelphia areas. He was a chef at Resorts Casino, retiring from there after 20 years of service. He was well known for his enjoyment of watching sports, horse racing and his love of cooking. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Chryssanthi Theofanopoulos, daughter; Maria (Giovanni) Alberico, son; Aris M. Theofanopoulos fiancé of Haleigh Southern, grandchildren; Chris, Julia, beloved friend; George Vergetis and many relatives in Greece. He was predeceased by a son Christ Theofanopoulos. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Aris's Life Celebration Services at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234 at 11:00am on Tuesday September 10, 2019. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00am until time of service. Interment will follow the service in Atlantic City Cemetery (Greenwood Section) Pleasantville, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Aris's name to the church. To leave condolence, pay respects or share a special memory of Aris please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
