THEURER, CARMELLA M, - On July 7th, 2018. Of Marlton, NJ. Age . Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Theurer. Devoted mother of Robert Theurer, James Thomason and his wife Sarah and Monica Theurer (Doug Rimbey). Dear sister of Marion Crecsenzo (Brz), Rosalie Fredericco (Donald), Kathy Stremple (Ray), and the late Toni Ann Blough (Skip). Caring grandmother of Serra Marie Kisiday, Trenton James Theurer, Ethan James Thomason, Eleanor Jean Thomason, Madison Mae Gaughan and Haley Carmella Gaughan. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 11:30am to 1pm on Thursday, July 19th at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A funeral service will be held 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton, NJ In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through In Memory Of for The American Diabetes Association or to The Alzheimer's Association at www.inmemoryof-memorial.org or a check made payable to In Memory Of to P.O. Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905.
