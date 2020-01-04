THIBAULT, NADINE A., - 94, of Egg Harbor Twp, entered into eternal peace at Royal Suites Healthcare on January 2, 2020. Born in Atlantic City to John and Ida (Scull) Bach and raised in Ventnor, she was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. Nadine was predeceased in death by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Lawrence Thibault Jr. and her brother John R. Best III. She is survived by her sister, Mary Lou (Best) Wilson-Birsner of CA; her daughter, Nancy Zabel of CT; her son, Lawrence Thibault III of MS; three grandchildren, Joshua Martin, Justin Martin and Ashley Hanks, all of RI. Nadine was the proud great-grandmother of Alex, Alexia, Kesten, Addison and Lawson, all of RI. We are grateful for the special care she received from her "visiting angels", Heidi, Sue ("George"), Pam and Bev. Memorial contributions may be made to honor her namesake niece at Nadine M. Bolen '06 Scholarship c/o Endicott College, Office of Institutional Advancement, 376 Hale St., Beverly, MA 01915. Graveside service and private burial in Holy Cross Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
