Thieman, Pamela Patricia, - 53, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away tragically in an accident struck by a vehicle. She is predeceased by her one true love of her life, William (Buddy) Baily. She is survived by her mom, Patricia Freas, her daughter, Melisa Correa, her sisters; Jacqueline Zogg and Carolyn Carvelli. She will be sadly missed by her cats, Stormy and Little Girl.Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
