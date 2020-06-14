Thogersen, Carol E., - 75, of Absecon, NJ, passed away on Friday June 5th 2020, after a sudden & devastating battle with Pancreatic cancer. She was born in Atlantic City, NJ & graduated from Pleasantville High School. She attended Kentucky State College & she received an ADA certificate from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. Carol worked 30+ years for AC Hilton(Golden Nugget) Casino in the Security & Surveillance Dept. During her career, she was dedicated to "Chasing the Bad Guys". She had many fond memories of the details with the Sinatras. Carol's passion in life was her family & horses, whom she adored tremendously. She made lots of long-lasting memories with her precious grandkids & was always there to love & support them. She was also very proud of her sobriety. Carol leaves behind her beloved daughters, Ingrid Kurtz (Doug) & Erika Sink (Steve) & grandchildren; Aaron, Ella & Kylie. She is predeceased by her beloved mother, Elizabeth S. Fox & father, Alton B. Fox. Her family will be celebrating her life with a small, private memorial. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Thogersen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

