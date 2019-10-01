Thomas, Anita, - 63, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Anita was born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to Joseph and Ingeborg Hannigan. She worked for many years as a school bus driver and later as a paratransit driver. Anita is survived and missed dearly by her husband, Clemett L. Thomas; her son, Clemett D. (Eileen) Thomas; and grandchildren, Patrick and Reagan who will miss their Mimi. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2nd from 5pm until 8pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. Burial will be held privately. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com

