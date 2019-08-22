Thomas, Ann M., - 89, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away at her home on August 17, 2019. Miss Thomas was born in Bridgeport, Pa to the late Joseph P. Sr & Pearl M. Thomas. Miss Thomas was a Bank Manager at the Ocean City Bank until her retirement. She is survived by her sister Eleanor (Edward) Dilks of Linwood, NJ, and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Marie C. Sylvester, Catherine J. Thomas, Evelyn Williams, Doris J. Thomas, Elaine T. Thomas, her brothers Joseph Paul Thomas and James J. Thomas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday August 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St Frances Cabrini R.C. Church, of the St Damien Parish, 2nd Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9:30AM until the time of Mass. Burial will follow in St Patrick's Cemetery, East Norriton, Pa. Memorial contributions are suggested to St Damien Parish, 1337 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
