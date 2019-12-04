Thomas, Barbara J. (nee Deal), - 83, of Mays Landing, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Our Lady's Residence in Pleasantville. Born in Brooklyn, NY she lived in this area for many years. She formerly worked at Rock-Tenn in Vineland. She was a member of the Martin Luther King Center Senior Citizens and the United Steel Workers Union. Mrs. Thomas is survived by her daughter Monique Thomas-Hayes and her husband Thomas Hayes, her son, Walter Thomas, three sisters, Gloria Deal, Ester Deal and Florence Urgent; one granddaughter, Dominique Hayes; one step-grandson, Tajuan Thomas. Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, 11:00 am at the First Seventh Day Adventist Church, 955 Route 54, Newtonville, NJ, where a viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will be at Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
