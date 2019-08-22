Thomas, Bonita Lee, - 74, of Southport, NC, passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. She was born in Atlantic City, NJ on September 22, 1944 the daughter of the late, Robert Reid Murie, Jr. and Wilhelmina Ida Kilcher Murie and was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Craig Thomas. Mrs. Thomas was very active in the Southport Community. She was a member of St. Philips Episcopal Church, also sang in the Church Choir, a member of the Daughter of the Kings, a member of the Southport Women's Club. She was a volunteer at the Old Brunswick Town and was affiliated with the Brunswick Little Theatre. Surviving are her daughters, Karin Long and husband Jim of Potomac, Maryland and Janet Bleau and husband, Jeff of Lowville, New York; a brother, Robert Murie, III and wife, Dani of Mays Landing, NJ; two grandchildren, Marjorie Long and Thomas Bleu; a special pet named Max. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday August 24, 2019 at St. Philips Episcopal Church, 205 East Moore Street Southport, NC by The Reverend Eric Mills and The Reverend T J Tetzlaff. A reception will follow in the Church Reception Hall at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in the memory of Mrs. Thomas to the St. Phillip's Church Music Fund, P.O. Box 10476 Southport, NC 28461 Private on line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service Southport/Oak Island Chapel
Most Popular
-
Philadelphia mayor's daughter handcuffed in North Wildwood after brawl with daughter of local councilwoman
-
Galloway's Goodfellows restaurant closes
-
Stafford Township woman first sentenced in prescription fraud case
-
Hard Rock, Ocean find footing after one year in Atlantic City
-
Video vigilante talks about setting up sex offender in Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
ATLAS CONSTRUCTION ROOFING SIDING All Phases of Construction! Painting, Power washing, Bathr…
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.