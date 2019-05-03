Thomas, Carole M., - 75, of Brigantine, NJ entered into rest on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Jean (Gallagher) Methlie. She was the loving wife of the late David Thomas who passed in 2011. Carole was a medical secretary for many years at Moss Rehab and Einstein Medical Center. She was a member of the Brigantine American Legion and the Brigantine Elks Club. Carole will be missed and fondly remembered by her stepsons; David (Susan) Thomas, Dean (Stephani) Thomas, stepdaughters; Karen (Michael) Sipio, Kathy (Ralph) Jones, nephew; Thomas (Dara) Schmutz and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister; Jacquelyn Bennett. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carole's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10 am at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. A visitation will be held at the Keates-Plum from 9:30 am until time of service. Interment will be in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Carole please visit www.keatesplum.com . Services have been entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
