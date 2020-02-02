Thomas, Clifford R. Jr., - 78, of Port Richey, FL. Formally of Brigantine N.J. It is with great sadness the family of Cliff AKA "Car-10" and "Big Timber" Announce his passing. Born in Abington PA. To Clifford & Margret Thomas on June 7, 1941, he spent his youth growing up in Brigantine & Ocean City. He learned the value of hard work at an early age, selling newspapers collecting bottles, clamming to setting pins manually in various bowling alleys. He worked at Lamont's boat yard in Ocean City & Charlie's boats & motors in brigantine. He enjoyed fishing & boating, and always had to have the most powerful outboard motor available on his skiffs. After working many years with his father in construction he became a master carpenter building many custom homes in the south Jersey area. In 1978 an accident limited his ability's he then moved to Florida where he embarked on a new career with the Central Pinellas Transit Authority, as a bus operator. He said it was the easiest job he ever had! Dealing with the public was challenging at times, but he had a saying," clocks and information at the garage, schedules in the rack and ring the bell when you want to get off". In 1959 he married Patricia A. Greene, they had six boys. He is pre-deceased by his loving wife of 54 yrs. Patricia & son James. He is survived by his sons, Edward (Kathy) John (Debra) William (Roslyn) Charles, Daniel. Along with 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother David (Rosemary) sisters, Barbara, Karen (Rick).

