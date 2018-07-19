Thomas, Elaine T., - 84, of Ocean City, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Shore Medical Center of Somers Point, NJ. Miss Thomas was born December 3, 1933 in Bridgeport, Pa to the late Joseph P. Sr. and Pearl M. (nee Farrington) Thomas. Miss Thomas had worked at several banks in Ocean City before going to work in the Tax Office for City of Ocean City She is survived by her sisters: Eleanor (Ed) Dilks of Linwood, NJ and Ann Thomas of Ocean City, NJ, Sister In Law: Janice Thomas and many nieces, nephews and a grand niece. She was predeceased by her Sisters: Marie C. Sylvester, Catherine J. Thomas, Evelyn Williams, Doris Thomas, Brothers: Joseph Paul Thomas and James J. Thomas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, July 23 at 10:30am at St Frances Cabrini R. C. Church Of St. Damien Parish, 2nd Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 until time of Mass. Burial will follow in St Patrick's Cemetery, East Norriton, Pa. Memorial contributions are suggested St. Damien Parish,1337 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
