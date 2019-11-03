Thomas, Ellen H., - 77, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on October 30, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and moved to Cape May County at a young age. Ellen worked and retired as a bus driver for the Lower Township school district. Ellen is survived by her daughters: Mary Thomas, Julie (Glenn) Germaine, and Wendy Reiger; siblings Thomas Kinnemand, Jr. and Jane Townsend; grandchildren Amber and Autumn; nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Teddy. Funeral services are Saturday, November 9, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 1 Church St., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment is private. Donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Food Pantry, 1801 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
