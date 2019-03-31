Thomas, George Arthur, - 87, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, November 10, 1931, to Harold Thomas and Beatrice (Murray) Thomas, he was a life-long resident of Pleasantville. He has resided in Atlantic City for the past 17 years with his wife of 65 years, Aurelia E. (Alston) Thomas. He had daughters, Della R. Woodard (Frank), JoAnne E. Thomas and sons George T. Thomas (Theresa), Timothy E. Thomas (predeceased), and Richard Thomas; Grand children Ryan Gray, Jason Gray, Aja C. Thomas and Richard Thomas Jr. and great grandchild Takei Gray. A member of the Atlantic City congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses where he was a Ministerial Servant, he has been a baptized Witness since 1948. Besides his parents George is predeceased by his sister Dolorah Thomas and his brother Charles A. Thomas. His surviving siblings are Herbert Thomas (Iona), Theodore Thomas (Annette), Elaine (Thomas) White (Wendell), Benjamin J. Thomas, Harold I. Thomas, Linda L. (Thomas) Salmon. He had a host of nieces and nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 03, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 3550 Bargaintown Rd. Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.