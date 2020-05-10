Thomas, Howard Leonard, Sr., - 69, of Egg Harbor Township, Was called home by his wife of 50 yrs, Margaret, on May 4th 2020. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, he lived in Oceanville and eventually moved to Egg Harbor Township. He worked at Fortune Insulation for many years, and started his own business in 1988 Thomas Insulation. He also managed L&M Plus for many years. Howard Sr. and his son started TNT Gutters in 2009. He enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing, and traveling. He was 12th of 13 children. He is survived by his only child Howard Thomas and his wife Sharon. Two grandkids Howard III and daughter in law Lindsey, Brandi, and three great grandchildren, Azlynn, Bodhi, and Luke. His sister Mary Unsworth, three brothers Charles, John, and Herb, along with tons of nieces and nephews. No funeral services at this time. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
