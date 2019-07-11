Thomas, Isabelle M., - of Warrington, PA passed away on Monday, July 8th, 2019 at the Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown, PA. She was 91. Born in Camden, New Jersey, to the late Clarence Parsons and Rena (Albertson) Parsons, Isabelle resided in Brigantine and Doylestown. She was formerly employed as a teacher's aide in the North School of the Brigantine School District for 17 years, retiring in 1999. Isabelle was a former volunteer of the Brigantine Historical Museum, and enjoyed gardening, reading, and doing puzzles. She was the beloved wife of 43 years to the late Raymond W. Thomas; devoted mother of Barbara Flanigan and husband Charles of Doylestown, and Glenn Thomas of Glen Burnie, MD; dear sister of the late Mary, Doris, Pauline, Ruth, and Clarence "Bud" Parsons; loving grandmother of Cristin Peluso and husband Jason; and caring great grandmother to Nathan Peluso. She is also survived by her lifelong friend Peggy Cochran. Send condolences to www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com The family will receive friends at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Graveside ceremony will follow Friday, July 12th at 11:00 am at the Greenwood Cemetery, located at N Green St, Tuckerton, NJ 08087

