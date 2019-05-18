Thomas, John G, - 85, of Absecon, was born December 24, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Ruth (Pitts) and George Thomas, and passed after a long illness on May 13, 2019. He attended Philadelphia public schools and graduated from West Philadelphia High School. He furthered his education at the Settlement Music School in Philadelphia, PA majoring in voice. He graduated from Cheyney State College (Cheyney University) with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1956. During that time he became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. He served in the United States Army from 1956-1958 as an instructor in the international Morse Code School. During his tour of duty, he directed the Post and Regimental Choirs at Fort Jackson, South Carolina which placed first in the Third Army Command Competition. In 1969 he received a Master's degree in Educational Administration from Glassboro State College (Rowan University). He began his teaching career in the Pleasantville School System as an Elementary teacher at Decatur Avenue School; then, became an assistant Principal and Principal. Since 1972, he has served as Principal at North Main Street Elementary School, Middle School, and Leeds Avenue School. He also served as the Affirmative Action Officer and Track Coach at Pleasantville High School. He retired from the Pleasantville School System in 1994, but still remained very active in the education field, and served as Interim Principal of Albany Avenue School in Atlantic City, New Jersey and the Seaview Elementary School in Linwood, New Jersey as well as with other various mentoring programs in the Atlantic City area. He was a member of the Absecon Kiwanis Club, Past President, Margate Festival Choir, New Jersey Principal and Supervisors' Association, Absecon Planning Board, and Board of Trustees of Shore Memorial Hospital/Shore Health services. He will be missed by many and remembered with much love, especially by his family. He is predeceased by his brothers George Thomas Jr., and Donald Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Mildred (Hart) Thomas; Son: Bryan Thomas; Daughter: Jonelle McEachern (john): Granddaughter: Anita Thomas. Grandcat: Butter. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Avenue, Linwood, New Jersey 08221. Visitation will be from 1-2:30pm with services beginning at 2:30. Internment will be private.
