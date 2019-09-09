Thomas, John P, - 72, of Galloway, passed away on Monday at Cooper Medical Center, Camden. John was born in Galloway and was an area resident for all of his life. He was a member of the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard for over thirty years. John worked at Borgata Hotel and Casino for many years and previously at Trump Plaza as a dealer. Prior to working at the casinos, he worked at Wheaton Plastics where he met his wife, Mary Lynn. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lynn, he is the loved brother-in-law to Susan and Alan Boyd, his sister, Barbara, brother, Butch and this three sons. A Memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6pm til 7pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ 08205. A Memorial Service will be held at 7pm. Burial will be held privately by the family. For Condolences and Directions please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
