Thomas, Margaret, - 67, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center in Pomona, NJ. Born in Philadelphia Margaret has been a resident here for 47 years and is formerly from Galloway, NJ. She is survived by her loving husband, Howard L. Thomas Sr. , one son Howard L. Thomas Jr. and his wife Sharon of Egg Harbor Township and two grandchildren, Howard L. Thomas III, and Brandi Thomas both of Egg Harbor Township. Her funeral service will be private at the convenience of her family. For condolences to her family visit, www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

