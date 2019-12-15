Thomas, Mildred, - 85, of Absecon, was born March 11, 1934 to Helen Elizabeth (Caulk) Hart and Earl Matthew Hart, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, just 6 months ago, John G. Thomas. She attended Upper Chichester Schools and graduated from Upper Chichester Township High School Boothwyn, PA in 1953. She went on to attend Cheyney State College (Cheyney University) and graduated with a degree in Home Economics in 1958. She began her teaching career at the E.R. Johnstone Training and Research Center in Bordentown, NJ working with developmentally disabled children. In 1959, she married John G. Thomas and moved to Pleasantville, NJ and secured employment at Chelsea Jr. High School in Atlantic City, NJ as a Home Economics Teacher. In 1970, she took a teaching position with the WIN Adult Education Program in Atlantic City, NJ where she taught consumer education until 1973. After this time, she joined the Pleasantville School system as a Home Economics Teacher until her retirement in 1994. After retirement, Mildred became a volunteer at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ in the Maternity department to help care for the new mothers and their babies. She also worked for many years as a sales associate at Lenox China in Egg Harbor Township, NJ where her skill in dining presentation came to life. She was involved in place setting displays and other promotional marketing displays. Mildred was an avid pianist and was trained at the Philadelphia Musical Academy. She went on to play for various churches and organizations throughout the years. She loved to cook and bake and was known for her potato salad and pound cake. She was quite the seamstress and often made her own clothes as well as clothing for her children. She also took classes in cake decorating and floral design and enjoyed doing various arts and crafts as well. She is survived by her daughter Jonelle McEachern (John); son Bryan Thomas; Granddaughter Anita Thomas; Grandcat Butter; and a host of other special family members and friends. Memorial services and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
