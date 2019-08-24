Thomas, Robert , - of Galloway, NJ, passed away on August 21, 2019 at the age of 72. He was better known as Bob, but even better known as the Knower Of All Things. Have first pick on trivia night? You're picking Bob. Need to know when the Raiders last won the Super Bowl? Ask Bob. Recognize that actor but can't recount their entire career? Bob will fill you in. Aside from his lifelong stint as being Google before there was Google, Bob served in the Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran, as well as a union carpenter. He also threw in a stint as a Pleasantville police officer. He loved all sports, but especially the Phillies, and there wasn't a rollercoaster out there that he wouldn't ride. He is survived by his wife Kathryn, daughters Michelle (Eric Tornblom) and Jamie (Mark Garman), grandchildren Josh and Danielle, brother John (Patti), and nieces, Sherry, Renee and Jennifer. Predeceased by his father John, mother Vera, sister Vera and nephew John. Friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Monday, August 26th, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, New Jersey. A viewing will be held from 9am-11am, and Mass will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow the service at Atlantic Co. Veterans Cemetery, 109 NJ-50, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to Vietnam Veterans of America (vva.org/donate).(Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
