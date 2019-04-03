Thompson, Dwight Orin, - 79, died on March 31, 2019. Raised in Laings, Ohio, Dwight lived in Hammonton for 50 years. He was a teacher and coach at Shawnee High School in the Lenape School District for 31 years and also taught Driver's Ed. After his retirement in 1998, he drove charter tours for Motor Coach Industries. He was a member of Pitman Road Church of Christ and the longest serving elder, serving 25 years. Dwight is survived by his wife of 57 years Mary Lea (nee Northcut), children Todd (Jeannie) Dwight Thompson, and Jana Lea (Ronnie) Ritchie, 8 grandchildren and his sister Ramona (Ken) Noland. He is predeceased by his parents Harold and Marie and his sister LaVonne Ransom. Friends may greet the family from 5pm-8pm on Friday, and 9am 11am on Saturday at the Pitman Road Church of Christ 500 Pitman Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080. Funeral service at 11am. Those desiring may make contributions to the Pitman Road Church of Christ and Harding University, 915 E. Market Ave., Searcy, AR 72149. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
