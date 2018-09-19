Thompson, Melissa C., - 52, of Brigantine, NJ, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, September 16, 2018. Melissa was predeceased by her husband, Michael Thompson. Together they operated M & M Boat Care, Inc. in Brigantine for more than 15 years. She and Michael met on the island of St. Maarten, where they lived briefly before moving to Brigantine. Melissa was raised in Binghamton, NY and Cincinnati, OH, where she graduated high school. She attended the University of Cincinnati before transferring to Cazenovia College in NY. As a student, she studied fashion merchandising and was a talented artist. She is survived by her parents, Donna & Ray Kurlak of Skaneateles, NY; her sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Tim O'Neill of Kirkwood, NY; and her extended family including two nieces, one nephew and four grand-nieces, plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Missy was deeply loved by her family. Her sunny presence and warm smile will be deeply missed by all. Funeral arrangements are private. Memorial donations are being requested in lieu of flowers to the Atlantic County Humane Society, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
