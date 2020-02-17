Thompson, Robert W., Sr., - 80, of Cape May Court House, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. A lifelong area resident, Robert served in the National Guard, was a former Fire Chief (1969-1970) at Erma Fire Co. and a member for many years, and also worked at Acme Markets for 42 years as a Dairy Manager and Receiving Merchandise Manager. Robert was a member of the Tabernacle United Methodist Church, a Troop Leader of Boy Scout Troop #88 and member of the Order of the Arrow, and also a member of the Jersey Cape Cruisers with his 1947 Pontiac. He enjoyed fishing, and loved all John Deer products, especially the tractors. Robert is survived by his wife of 62 years Connie (nee Lowe), children Robert W. Jr. (Tracy), Jr., Thomas (Terese), and Jeanette LaGates, grandchildren Melissa, Thomas, Matthew, Zackery, Rebecca, Abigail, Crystal, Jennifer and Cody, 10 great-grandchildren, and sisters Lorraine Kelly and Isabella Hill. He is predeceased by his parents Lionel and Isabella Thompson, and brother Richard Thompson. A funeral service for Robert will be held at 11am on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N. Cape May; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10-11am. The family requests attendees to be dressed in casual attire. Internment will immediately follow service at Tabernacle United Methodist Cemetery, 656 Seashore Rd., Erma. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
