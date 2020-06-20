Thompson, Robert, - 79, of Atlantic City, our most beloved father, grandfather, and friend passed away on Sunday, June 14th. Robert, known as Bob to most, was born and raised in Atlantic City. Bob served as a firefighter for Atlantic City Fire Department's Station 8 on Indiana and Baltic Avenue for 27 years and never missed a day of work. He was a proud father of two retired ACPD officers, Kathy and Bobby; was known as "Pop Pop" to five grandchildren (Kaitlyn, Bobby, Andy, Cailey and Sydney) and two great-grandchildren (Piper and Jethro); and was a longtime friend to many, especially Steve and Irmgard Imperial. Bob is predeceased by his mother, Rose and father, Roland; sister, June and brother-in-law, Don; and his ex-wife, Norma. Bob found tremendous joy in the game of golf and we hope he has found his course in heaven. May he rest in peace. A celebration of life Bob's life will be held on Monday, June 22nd at 2 p.m. at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
