Thomson, Barbara, - 82, of Northfield, Born July 3, 1937, in Elizabeth, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Frank F. Svoboda and Rose Svoboda. Barbara was raised in Union, NJ and graduated from Union High School in 1955. Barbara worked for many years for American Airlines where she met her husband John D. and lived in North Jersey until moving to Tulsa, OK in 1979 then retiring to Northfield in 1994. Barbara was employed at Boscov's until 2009. She was an active member of Saint Gianna Church in Northfield, NJ, and treasurer of the Sodality. She was also a member of the Red Cross for many years. Barbara enjoyed playing Bridge and spending time with her friends. She was a Bingo volunteer worker and a Bingo caller for many years. She also was a counter for the Sunday Collection on Monday mornings. Predeceased by her parents and husband John D., she is survived by her children John Jr. and his wife Myong of Seoul, Korea, daughter Jeanne MacNatt and husband Barry of Galloway Township, daughter Joanne DiBona of Northfield, son Jonathan Frank of Jersey City NJ, and Chris of Korea. Grandchildren, Elizabeth Vanlandingham, Ericka MacNatt, Jeffrey Thomson, Raquel MacNatt, Adrian Thomson. Great-grandchildren Grant, foster child Heather Beckwith, husband C.J., and son Aidan. Sister Dorothea Gagliano and dearest friends Wilma Vorisek, Connie Widmer, Jeri Buckley and Elaine Starnes. Special friends Alice Romo, Annette Hayes, and Betty Aument. "Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Northfield Rescue Squad. Interment will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Thomson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
