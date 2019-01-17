Thornton, II, Thomas Randall, - age 22, of Linwood, died Friday, January 11, 2019 at his apartment in Glassboro, New Jersey. He was born in Trenton, New Jersey, the son of Thomas and Tammy (Deem) Thornton. He attended Linwood schools and graduated from Mainland Regional High School. He was currently enrolled as a senior at Rowan University, which will be issuing him a posthumous Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He was an aspiring engineer employed as an intern by R.E. Pierson Construction Company, from whom he had accepted a job offer for the position of civil engineer following graduation. He enjoyed spending time with his college friends, playing chess and board games with his family, playing basketball, and riding his motorcycle. He especially enjoyed backpacking in the mountains with his family, having spent many days and nights on mountain trails in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana. Thomas is survived by his parents Thomas and Tammy, his sisters Rachel and Julia, and his brother Michael. He also leaves his maternal grandmother and step-grandfather Frances (Deem) and Herbert Atkinson. He is also survived by his girlfriend Kristen Lindenau, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Thomas was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather George B. Deem, Sr., his paternal grandmother Elsie E. (Hare) Thornton, and his paternal grandfather William C. Thornton. His Funeral Service will be offered Saturday morning at 11:30 am from Ocean City Baptist Church, 10th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from ten am until the time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
