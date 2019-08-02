Thorpe, Dorothy M. (nee Hasson), - 88, of Ocean City, New Jersey passed away peacefully at home with her daughter and son in law by her side. Born in Southwest Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dorothy was raised in Good Shepherd Parish and attended West Catholic School for Girls. Dorothy relocated to Indiana, and then followed her dreams to California where she worked as a property manager for large condominiums, including on Wilshire Boulevard, and as a personal bookkeeper and assistant in Pacific Palisades. She would walk her dog with Walter Matthau and chat with Goldie Hawn and Jack Klugman, and baked cookies for Matthew Perry when he was a "starving actor". In 2004, she returned to the East Coast and enjoyed many healthy happy years with her family around her. Although Dorothy lived in California for 30 years, she never lost her love for the Mummers, and never forgave Dick Clark for moving American Bandstand out of Philadelphia. Dorothy was a friend to everyone she met, and baked for everyone who would eat baked goods whether she met them or not. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband Tim Thorpe. She is survived by her daughter Carol Ann (nee McNeill) and Son in Law Richard M. King, Sr., as well as her son William P. McNeill and wife Gloria. Grandchildren include Richard M. King, Jr. and wife Rita, Mark McNeill and wife Jenn, Jerre McNeill and wife Heather. Dorothy leaves behind her legacy with great grandchildren Kaye, Madison, Caroline, Richard, Abby, Ava and Andy. Dorothy also leaves behind her dear friend Patty Barry. The services will be private. Contributions in Dorothy's Memory may be made to the Woodland String Band, 2041-45 South Third Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
