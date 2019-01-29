Thorpe, John C., - 77, of Wildwood Crest, NJ, formerly of National Park, NJ, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019, after a 5 years battle with cancer, with his loving family at his side. John felt that he had a great life and wished to thank everyone who shared it with him. Anyone who knew him, knew he was an avid fisherman and that his grandchildren were the light of his life. A strong willed man, John enjoyed the simple things in life. Born in Woodbury, NJ, John was a proud United States Army Veteran serving from 1963-1969. He was Vice President and special assistant to the President of Inductotherm in Rancocas for over 25 years. Beloved husband of 54 years to Jackie; devoted father of John C. and his wife Nancy; Gary and his wife Angela; cherished Pop Pop of Valerie and Jack; loving brother of Gail Thorpe and Ray Thorpe. Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's viewing on Saturday, February 2, 2019, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the McGuinness Funeral Home, 34 Hunter Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096, where the Funeral Ceremony will be celebrated at 12:00 PM.. Entombment and Military Honors at Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Road Cape May Courthouse, NJ 08210. Share the memories share love ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
