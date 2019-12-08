Tibbetts-Bronk, Dolores Ann, - 48, of Ventnor Heights, NJ formerly of Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. Dee Dee; as we who love her, called her. Dolores lost her battle with multiple sclerosis. Born July 30th, 1971 to Carolann and Gerald Tibbetts Sr. of Egg Harbor Township. She graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School in 1990. Christopher Bonk and Dolores were married on September 17th, 1999, they have two Children; Christopher Jr. (17) and Ann Marie (13). Dee Dee is survived by her siblings; Gerald P Tibbetts (Cherie) of Egg Harbor township, Deborahann Tibbetts (John) of Mays Landing and Timothy Glenn Tibbetts of Miami Beach Florida. Two great Nieces & Nephew Three nieces & Nephews. Dolores was a sweet and kind woman. On December 1st, 2019, Mrs. Dolores Tibbetts- Bronk was award her wings and joined our many loved ones beyond the pearly gates. May she rest in peace. We thank Nurses Wendy and Kim, Aids; Connie, Liz, Betty. Deacon Leslie, "Aunt" Joann (DE) who gave aid, comfort and compassion to our beloved DeeDee. A memorial event will be announced at a later future date.

