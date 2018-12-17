Tibbitts, Lamont Ralph "Monty", - 79, of Stone Harbor, NJ, Son of Ralph Lamont Tibbitts and Helen Brown Tibbitts, born 7/3/1939 in Hutchinson, KS. Surrounded by his wife and family, Monty passed away 12/14/2018, Cape May County, NJ after a brave battle with brain cancer. Monty spent his childhood in Kansas. Following his marriage to Shellie England in 1967, they moved to Pennsylvania and he became life long entrepreneur. He enjoyed creating businesses and working with people. Twenty years were spent in real estate development and property management. He then moved on to supermarket services providing vending machines, video games, and video rental departments to supermarkets and convenience stores on the East Coast. Not content with retirement after moving to Stone Harbor, NJ, Monty's zest for life and love of business prompted him to form All Seasons Awnings. Monty was also a golfer, boater, pilot and could often be seen on the links at Stone Harbor Golf Club. He was a patriot and proud of his country, its flag and its veterans. His positive outlook and sense of humor awarded him many friends. Monty had a passion for the poor and served on the Middle Township Mayor's Commission for Affordable Housing. He also volunteered in rescuing furniture and household items and distributing them to those in need. Monty is survived by his wife, Shellie, Son, Paul Lamont Tibbitts (Lynn), Ocean View, NJ, five grandchildren Kenny Carfagno (Teresa), Quakertown, PA, Amanda Burchell (Brandon) Ocean View, Jenna Tibbitts, Ocean View, Marissa Harris (Josiah) of Ocean City, Joshua Paul Lamont and two great grandchildren, Avery Grace Burchell and Noah Harris, five step grandchildren, Kenny, Christianna, Kolby, Kye, and Kasey. Monty's sister and brother-in-law, Jody and Jimmy Vickers reside in Palm Desert, CA. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Linda Connolly of Cape May, NJ and Dana England, Kansas City, KS; brother-in-law Jeff England (Lonnie), Kansas City, KS. Nephews, Michael Connolly (Nancy), Linwood, NJ, Robert Connolly (Evonne), Washington, D.C., Scott England, Kansas City, Chris England (Annie) Kansas City and Blake England, Denver, CO, four great nieces, Caroline Connolly, Olivia Connolly, Shayne Connolly, and Maeve Connolly. Monty was a member of St Mary's Episcopal Church, 95th Street and Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247, where a service will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230 or New Jersey Nature Rescue, Steve Serwatka, 2353 Route 47, Delmont, NJ 08814. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
