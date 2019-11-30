TICE, Virginia Anne, - 90, of Ashtabula, Ohio, and formerly of Cape May, passed away on November 26, 2019. She was born April 23, 1929 in Syracuse, NY to Harry Maynard Lewis and Vera DeHart Lewis. She graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1950. Virginia worked as a maternity nurse and in critical care at St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ as well as Burdette Tomlin Hospital, Cape May Court House, NJ and several hospitals in Ohio. She volunteered for many hours in support of the American Heart Association and often donated to women's shelters. Virginia was an avid swimmer and later in life took up ballroom dancing. She was a Daughter of the American Revolution. Her favorite place to vacation was the Thousand Islands, New York, where her parents had a home. As a child she spent all her summers there and enjoyed swimming, boating, and watching the big ships pass by from all over the world. She loved visiting there all her life. She is survived by four children, Kathy Chatterton, Joan Variano, Christine Tice and Harry Tice. Grandchildren are Reid Forrest Caster, Tara Ann Walter, Jeffery John Tice, Christopher Richard Tice and John Richard Tice and great-grandson Chase Caster. She also had two other sons, now deceased, John Tice and Jeffery Lewis Tice. Funeral services will be held at Cold Spring Cemetery, Cape May, at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 2nd. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
