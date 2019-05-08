Tienken, Carsten Bernhard Henry, Jr., - 81, of Absecon, NJ passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center (Galloway) after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He graduated from Pleasantville High School and enlisted in the Air National Guard. Carl worked at the FAA Technical Center as a computer systems analyst. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Carl loved gardening, gourmet cooking, his German heritage, and spending time with his family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Irmgard G.M. (Ruppe) and Carsten B.H. Tienken. Carl is survived by his wife, Helen M. Tienken; children, Linda L. Bruno (James) and Deena M. Moran (Ken); and grandchildren, Nicole M. Bruno, Taylor R. Bruno, Mia L. Moran and Carli A. Moran. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway 609-641-0001 and again on Thursday, May 16th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
