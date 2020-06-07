Tierno, Dolores M. (nee Amorosi), - 89 of Linwood, NJ, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on May 29, 2020. Born on January 12, 1931, in Philadelphia, PA, Dolores graduated from Temple University. A loving mother and grandmother, she relocated to Linwood to live closer to her loved ones. Dolores was a devoted Catholic and animal-lover, and she affectionately referred to her grandchildren as her "heart". Dolores will be sadly missed by her three daughters: Lynda Tierno, Lisa (Dr. Brian) Atkisson, and Dr. Lori (Dr. Charles) Richwine. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Alyssa (Shane), Adam, Carley, Eric, and Gia. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Aida (nee Velozzi) Amorosi and brother Dr. Anthony Amorosi. Due to the pandemic, a private service was held with only family members. A celebration of Dolores' life will take place on a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

