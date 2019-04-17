Tilley, Sandra (nee Gross), - 86, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on April 15, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Edward. Beloved mother of Edward, David, George, Theresa Collins and Rita Mell. Loving sister of Madelyn D' Agostino, George, Lawrence, Gabriel, Raymond and the late Louis, David and Rita. Cherished grandmother of four and great grandmother of two. Mass of the Christian Burial Saint Nicholas R.C. Church 525 Saint Louis Ave Egg Harbor City on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Atlantic City Veteran cemetery. Online condolence can be send to Saracenofuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.