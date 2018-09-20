Timberlake, Dolores Yvonne (Martin), - 78, passed away on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. She was born March 27, 1940, in Atlantic City, to Ernest L and Ruth E (Tolliver) Martin . She attended Atlantic City Public Schools. She married the love of her life, Garfield H. Timberlake, on April 29, 1977, in Philadelphia, PA. She worked as a Social Worker for the County Of Atlantic, displaying a wonderful knack for solving problems. She retired after twenty-six years of serving her community. Dolores truly lived life to the fullest; chatting with friends and family, traveling, cooking, singing, and serving her God Jehovah as a long standing member of the Jehovahs Witnesses. Dolores had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She is survived by her husband, Garfield; two daughters, Georgette Boyer(Robert), Tamia Timberlake; a brother, Theodore/Teddy (Telicia); four sisters, Ernestine, Deborah, Trina, Yanetta; eleven grand-children; fourteen great-grands; and many nieces, nephews, cousins. The Timberlake family likes to thank everyone for their prayers and sympathies
