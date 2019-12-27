Timchal, Teresa G., - 90, of Egg Harbor Twp, Passed away on the eve of Christ's birth after a long and loving life. She was born in Shamokin, PA and was an area resident in Atlantic County for many years. Teresa retired after working for 20 plus years from the Atlantic County government. She was a long-standing and faithful member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church; she poured much of her time and heart into both the church and her community. She endlessly encouraged others to participate in many events, trips, games, and associations. She is predeceased by her husband, George, and daughter, Barbara. She is survived by her son, George (Nancy) Timchal, and grandchildren Jordan, Laurelle, Grant, Kristy, and Matthew. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation Saturday morning from 11-11:45 followed by her funeral mass at 12 noon at Our Lady of Sorrows Church (724 Maple Ave, Linwood, NJ 08221). Burial private, Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. Funeral under the direction of the Middleton-Stroble and Zale Funeral Home 304 Shore Rd Somers Point NJ 08244, PH: 609-927-3844

