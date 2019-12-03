Tindall, Dianne T., - 74, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was formerly of Springfield, PA and a resident of Ocean City, NJ since 1991. She spent summers in Ocean City, NJ, and winters in Ft. Myers Beach, FL. Dianne was an avid golfer and loved gardening. She was predeceased by her husband Lynn A. Tindall. Surviving are three sisters in law, Claire, Nancy, Lynne, and numerous relatives and friends. Her Funeral Service will be offered Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until the time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Union Chapel By-The-Sea Church, 5501 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries